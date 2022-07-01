Upstate New York Restaurant Named One Of The Best Hidden Gem Restaurants In America

Nestled in a city in Upstate New York that is home to over 2,200 residents, this locally owned restaurant is among an elite list of places worth checking out in all of America.

24/7 Tempo put together a list of the Best Hidden Gem Restaurant in Every State and the choice for New York is located in one of the most historic Olympic capitals of the world- Lake Placid.

Long before the 1980's "Miracle on Ice," Lake Placid was founded in the early 19th century to develop an iron ore mining operation. Around the time of the Civil War, the region was known as a safe place for escaped slaves:

In 1845, the philanthropist Gerrit Smith arrived in North Elba and not only bought a great deal of land around the village but granted large tracts to former slaves. He reformed the land law and demonstrated his support of abolitionism. The abolitionist John Brown heard about Smith's reforms, and left his anti-slavery activities in Kansas to buy 244 acres of land in North Elba. This parcel later became known as the "Freed Slave Utopian Experiment," Timbuctoo. Shortly before his execution in 1859, John Brown asked to be buried on his farm, preserved as the John Brown Farm State Historic Site."

So What Restaurant In Lake Placid Was Named One Of The Best Hidden Gem Restaurants In America?

The winner is Salt of the Earth Bistro. In choosing Salt of the Earth, 24/7 Tempo said:

Serving “twisted foods from traditional roots,” chef/owner Andrea Lautenschuetz is from Buffalo, giving credence to her restaurant’s name, but the food is internationally inspired.

The menu features dishes like Filipino spiced pork belly, Venison Brunswick stew, and Gambian peanut stew, along with more traditional beef, chicken, and fish choices served with unique garnishes and sides.

They are located at 5956 Sentinel Road in Lake Placid. You can check their website out for hours of operation. Here's a look at some of their menu items:

