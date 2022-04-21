Upstate New York Dog With Rare Medical Condition Needs Your Help

The Susquehanna SPCA needs your help with one Upstate New York dog with a rare medical condition.

Louie is a 4-year-old English bull terrier and Rottweiler mix who has a rare genetic condition called ‘double muscling.’ What this condition does, it causes him to walk stiffly and makes it difficult for him to open his mouth.

Louie came to us after being transferred by another rescue facility. He is a special needs boy and does have some medical concerns that we can discuss further with a potential adopter. Louie wouldn't mind the company of other dogs, but he should not be placed with cats and would prefer a home with older children due to his medical needs. He is a special boy and we are looking for a special home for him! Please call the shelter for additional information or to schedule an appt to come meet him!"

SQSPCA volunteered to take Louie to their shelter in Cooperstown to try and find him an adoptive or foster home. Louie’s condition may sound serious, but according to WKTV, he can have a good quality of life with the right owner.

Anyone interested in learning more about adopting Louie can contact the SQSPCA at 607-547-8111. You can also read more online here.

About Susquehanna SPCA

The Susquehanna SPCA accepts homeless or abandoned animals from across Otsego County and the surrounding area. Animals are treated for illness or malnutrition, vaccinated, and spayed or neutered before adopted to a loving new home. You can read more online here.

