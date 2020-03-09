Upstate New York Chef Wins Food Network Competition

An Upstate New York chef is the winner of the Food Network's 'Chopped' cooking show competition.

Chef Michele Hunter, the executive chef at Saratoga Springs' "Hamlet & Ghost" restaurant, is the winner of 'Chopped'.

'Chopped' challenges competitors to make delicious dishes out of a broad assortment of unusual ingredients. According to New York Upstate, some of the ingredients that led to Michele's victory included "vegan pork, pecan kringle, spaghetti sushi, moringa powder, an ambrosia-like dish called frog-eye salad, a Negroni, among others."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Hamlet & Ghost hosted a viewing party to watch their chef crowned champion.

As winner, Chef Michele wins $10,000 which she says she's put aside to open a bakery one day.

If you'd like to sample some of Chef Michele's cooking, you can make reservations at Hamlet & Ghost via their website: hamletandghost.com