United Way Providing Six Free Meals for Utica Residents

United Way of the Mohawk Valley is readying for their second in a series of food giveaways. The event, for Utica residents only, will be held Sunday, February 21 at Utica College.

1,700 boxes will be distributed containing ingredients to prepare six meals for a family of five. Step-by-step recipes and instructions on preparing the food will be included in the box. Working in partnership with the City of Utica, Casa Imports, and Karam Produce, the food give-away will provide families in need with fresh produce, meat, and other ingredients. Here are the meals included in the box.

Lime & Cilantro Tilapia

Mexican Shrimp Skillet

Ground Chicken Tacos

Crispy Tortilla Pizza

Mexican Skillet Chicken

Zesty Lime Shrimp and Avocado Salad

Express Arborio Rice Risotto

Families need to pre-register to receive one of the boxes and proof of residency will be required at the pick-up site. Bring one of these current and valid documents to the event. Driver's License, Utility Bill, Tax Bill, Mortgage Statement, Bank Statement, Payroll Stub, or Passport.

The distribution will be done in strict accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. When registering for one of the food boxes you'll need to select one of six specific time slots to receive the food. Remain in your vehicle with the windows rolled up and hold your proof of residency against the window. Registration and more information are available online or text Utica Food to 898-211.

United Way is also seeking volunteers to assist with the distribution event. They need help with packing and distributing the meal boxes. Volunteers are needed February, 19, 20, or 21. Tasks include:

Box set-up/preparation

Packing boxes with food

Managing check-in

Moving boxes from trucks to distribution tables

Loading boxes into cars.

Volunteers can sign-up to help at the United Way of Mohawk Valley website.