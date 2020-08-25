Unemployed Central New Yorkers Will See Extra $300 Per Week

Unemployed Central New Yorkers will get a boost in their unemployment checks, to the tune of $300 per week, thanks to a federal grant.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has given the thumbs up to unemployed New Yorkers, approving the state for an extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits, under the 'Lost Wages Assistance' program.

The money comes from a $44 billion allocation from FEMA’s Disaster Relief fund.

Unemployed individuals were receiving an extra $600 per week, but that benefit ran out at the end of July.

New York must now work with FEMA to distribute the funds to New Yorkers. The state has to kick in $100 per claimant, with benefits retroactive to August 1. For more information, check out the Lost Wage Assistance Program on FEMA's website.