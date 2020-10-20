New York Police Officer Replaces Boy’s Lost Birthday Drone

A New York police officer came to the rescue after a four year-old boy lost the drone he received as a birthday present.

4 year old Jack lost the drone he received for his birthday. He and his father ran up and down the street looking for it. Officers from the West Seneca Police Department even pitched in to help find it. But no luck.

Officer Joseph Sorbini decided no kid should be without his drone on his birthday. So he delivered Jack a new one. "A national tragedy avoided," the West Seneca Police Department shared on Facebook.

Photo Credit - West Seneca Police Department

Amy Lewis was a Loss Prevention Manager at the former Kmart in West Seneca and says "the police always had our backs."

Sheila Marie loves the police force and the kind gesture. "Well this story kicked me right in the heart."