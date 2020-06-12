Two Great Job Opportunities Available at Old Forge Camping Resort

If you're in the market for a job, you could do a lot worse than hanging out this and working in Old Forge.

The Old Forge Camping Resort, which is affiliated with Enchanted Forest Water Safari, is hiring for two key positions. The jobs offer full-time, year-round pay, time off, and great benefits. Here's the main website for the resort. Check out the job descriptions and links to apply below:

Old Forge Camping Resort General Manager. This position is responsible for overall campground business operations including the direction and oversight of over 400 camp sites. Guest Services, Reservations/Registration, Housekeeping, Maintenance, Gifts, Food & Beverage and Team Member Relations. The ideal person is an organized, established leader, with business experience who can step into a fast paced position. Minimum 5 years of proven experience as General Manager or equivalent position ideally in hospitality/resort industry. Year-round, full-time, very competitive pay, full benefits, including health insurance, paid time off, 401k and more! Apply here: https://watersafari.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=126&source=oldforgecamping

Old Forge Camping Resort Reservation/Registration Manager. This position oversees the smooth operation of the reservation/registration process and the retail gift shop for a 400+ site campground. Also responsible for opening/closing, cash management, bank deposits and basic accounting. 3 years management experience and exceptional customer service experience required; prior campground experience not necessary. Good computer skills and great interpersonal skills required. Business office experience preferred. Year-round, full-time, full benefits including health insurance, paid time off, 401k and more! Apply here: https://watersafari.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=127&source=oldforgecamping