First and foremost, you can't get a test for Coronavirus just to see if you have been infected. It requires a doctor's orders. Oneida County has set up two locations for drive-thru testing and established an informational hotline if you have questions.

The first Coronavirus Drive-thru Testing Center was established at the Mohawk Valley Health System on Burrstone Road in New Hartford on Monday. Rome Memorial Hospital will set up the 2nd location today (3/17) at Chestnut Commons on East Chestnut Street in Rome on Tuesday.

Both locations will be open from 11 a.m. -3 p.m. Monday through Friday. You won't leave your vehicle, drive up and a swab will be taken through the window. Samples will then be shipped out for testing.

The Oneida County Health Department has also arranged a hotline dedicated soley for questions about Coronavirus - COVID-19, 315-798-5431. The State Department of Health also has established for questions, 888-364-3065.

Here's the latest Coronavirus information from Oneida County Executive, Anthony Picente.