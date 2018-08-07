President Donald Trump may soon be in New York's 22nd congressional district stumping for Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney.

WIBX learned of potential preparations in the Utica-area for a presidential visit to endorse Tenney, and when we asked the Congresswoman Tuesday, she said, ''we've heard about it.''

UPDATE: WKTV reported later Tuesday that a White House official confirmed President Trump planned to visit Utica on Monday.

''We're hearing there's a possibility there could be a trip, we don't know for sure...we're hoping the president will stop in at some point. We don't know when, where, but we've heard about it,'' Tenney said.

Later Tuesday, WWNY TV in Watertown reported that President Trump would visit Fort Drum next Monday, August 13.

Carl Paladino, the chairman of Trump's New York campaign, told Syracuse.com that he received an invitation to a fund raising event with Tenney and Trump in Utica on Monday.

Tenney's comment came at the Utica Public Library as she toured the new Children's Reading Room as part of her Renew NY-22 tour. The first term congresswoman said last year when President Trump 'zeroed-out' supplemental funding for libraries, she voted to restore more than a billion dollars in assistance for libraries nationwide.

''I just think it's really important to encourage people to come to the library, teach kids how to read a book, enjoy reading - the love of reading...they've really made this beautiful,'' Tenney said.

Tenney also spoke to WIBX about NY 22 campaign attack ads, and she defended campaign donations from corporations, including Spectrum.

Tenney is being challenged by Utica Democrat Anthony Brindisi, a current state assemblyman.