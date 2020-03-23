To Go Orders in Rome Include Toilet Paper For When You Have To Go

Running out of toilet paper? A Rome restaurant has your back...side. The Savoy is including toilet paper in to go orders.

"Not only are we determined to provide great food to our customers, we will be including 1 roll Of toilet paper with every TO GO order of $20 or more," the restaurant shared on Facebook. "We found that we have a bit extra and wanted to be able to help others. We all need to stick together to WIPE OUT this Virus."

Pick up or delivery with Grub Hub is available from 2-8pm.

It's a win, win, win! You support a local small businesses, get out of cooking for a night and get the latest hot commodity - toilet paper.

