Tired of the heat yet? Sorry, but it's going to stick around for awhile in central New York.

The National Weather Service says the Climate Prediction Center's longer range outlook has the heat hanging around until the last week of July and into the start of August. "There appears no relief from the heat coming anytime soon."

Photo Credit - Noaa.gov

Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year and even more heat-related illnesses.

If you have to be outdoors, drink plenty of fluids and try to stay out of the sun. Stay in an air-conditioned room if possible and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Never leave a toddler, disabled person or pet locked in a car, even in the winter. If you have a toddler in your household, lock your cars, even in your own driveway. Kids play in cars or wander outside and get into a car and can die in 10 minutes. A reported 51 young children died in hot cars in 2019. In 2020, a death was reported as early as April. Cars can heat up quickly when left in the sun.

The Farmer's Almanac predicted a hotter than normal Summer with with the hottest periods in mid- to late July, and early August. It looks like we won't get a break from the heat until sometime in mid-August.