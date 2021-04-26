This Johnstown Ice Cream Shop Makes Milkshakes to Scream About

There's nothing quite like a milkshake to cool you off on a hot summer day. One ice cream shop in Johnstown is taking that another step further with delicious looking milkshakes that will make you scream for ice cream.

Granny's Ice Cream, located at the Royal Mountain Campground at 4948 State Highway 29 in Johnstown has been serving up milkshakes that look absolutely insane. Appropriately, they deem them "freak shakes" because of what they're made of and how they're made.

The latest concoctions they served got everyone talking. One of them was centered around Oreo cookies and chocolate, the other was centered around Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and peanut butter.

Both featured these crazy skewers that make it an ice cream take on a Bloody Mary, which, I'm definitely not going to complain about. The peanut butter one had a large peanut butter cup, a mini peanut butter cup, and a homemade buckeye peanut butter ball with a Reese’s stick - and a few peanut butter M&Ms.

Featured the week of 4/22/21 through 4/29/21, you can get your hand on the Butterfinger Freak Shake.

Granny's Ice Cream is open 7 days a week from noon until 8 p.m. Don't the pictures make your mouth water?

Upstate Tavern at Turning Stone Resort Casino serves up Boozy Milkshakes for the adults, and they're pretty tasty. Here's the flavors featured at this time:

Peach Pie - Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Peach Pie Filling, Peach Vodka, White Croquants, Peach Raspberry Cake, Graham Streusel, Raspberry Dust

Vanilla Bacon Bourbon - Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Saint Lawrence Captain's Flask Bourbon, Toasted Pecans, Sugared Donuts, Maple Glazed Bacon

Candy Bar Crush - Dark Crème De Cocoa, Myers's Rum, Chocolate Ice Cream, Nutella, Peanut Butter And Fluff, Whipped Cream, Caramel Drizzle, Bark Garnish, Peanut Butter Cups, Praline Cookie, Marshmallows, Butterfinger Rim

Mocha Brownie - Death Wish Coffee Vodka and Chocolate Ice Cream Topped With Whipped Cream, Hot Fudge Sauce, Chocolate Shavings, Mini Coffee Cup Filled With Saint Lawrence Empire Cream Whiskey, Brownie Pieces, Chocolate Sprinkle Rim

