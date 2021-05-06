If I were to ever strike it rich, which is clearly a fantasy, because I doubt it ever happens, I would purchase a beautiful home on the water. I don't even need it near the ocean; a lake home would do just fine.

Here in Central New York, we are very fortunate to have a region as beautiful as the Finger Lakes so close by. You're a short-drive away from enjoying the landscape, water and real estate in the Finger Lakes and some of these homes are unbelievably luxurious.

This home listed on Zillow for $5 million is located on the western side of Lake Skaneateles features five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

This home's view is what's most beautiful -- overlooking the lake and the view can be seen from outside and inside the estate. The home has a permanent dock and boathouse, along with its very own tennis court and the property has a huge yard with a back patio that puts many others to shame.

In fact, this home is one of the most expensive in the entire Finger Lakes region and surely one that many people would love to live in. It's just over an hour from Utica, by the way.

Check out some of the photos, courtesy of Zillow.

