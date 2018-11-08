The Thanksgiving Info Central New York Googles Most

Thanksgiving brings a lot of questions about cooking. There are specific places to go for answers about your bird, like the Butterball Turkey Hotline .

But tips on making turkey or stuffing come out correctly--that's just the tip of the iceberg at Thanksgiving . We're using the Internet more than ever as a source for answers to our burning questions about everything, including Thanksgiving. The folks at telecommunications company CenturyLink studied online search statistics to arrive at the things we Google at Thanksgiving...by state.

Apparently, Central New York (and New York State in general) is most curious about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The research also revealed that stuffing is the top search in both Connecticut and Vermont, and the NFL is the top search in Massachusetts, home of the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania's big question is "Does England celebrate Thanksgiving?" Here's the whole study .

