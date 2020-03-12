The Highest Observation Deck in the Hemisphere is Just 4 Hours from CNY

The highest observation deck in the Western Hemisphere just opened, and it's just 4 hours from Central New York.

"The Edge" - part of Hudson Yards in New York City - is an outdoor observation deck that stands 100 stories above the streets below. That's 1,100 feet in the air.

The observation deck includes a glass floor so visitors can really get a sense of how high above the ground they are.

The deck also affords 360 degree views of the Manhattan skyline, and the Hudson River.

The deck juts geometrically 65 feet off the side of the building. It will take a 60-second elevator trip to reach the top. Once there, visitors will be eye-to-eye with the sky-scraping antenna of the crosstown Empire State Building.

You can purchase tickets to the observation deck at edgeNYC.com. Prices range from $31 - $36 for a single ticket.