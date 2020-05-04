The 15 Biggest Lies Our Parents Told Us When We Were Kids

Parents don't always tell kids the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Sometimes, they embellish and sometimes they just make stuff up. Usually it's all done with good intentions - you need to eat some vegetables, after all.

On the other hand, you have to wonder if our parents really believed some of the things they told us when we were kids - or did they know they were just...being creative.

Listen, when you're a parent, sometimes you just says things. You need to get the job done, whether it's the kids eating their veggies or keeping them from peeing in the pool - and that's a fact. Because we said so, that's why.