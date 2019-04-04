‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Draws Closer With Six New Images

There have been a lot of Terminator sequels, but Terminator: Dark Fate looks to be something a bit different. For the first time since 1991’s Terminator: Judgment Day , James Cameron has returned to the franchise; he produced Dark Fate and contributed to its screenplay. This movie (the sixth Terminator movie, if you’ve lost track) is also the first featuring Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor since Judgment Day .

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back too, and supposedly he’s playing another T-800 robot, though we’ll have to wait to see how and why his cyborg has aged. (The last sequel, Terminator Genisys , actually had a pretty elegant explanation for that, but it appears that Dark Fate is going to totally ignore the events of that movie and could offer a totally different reason.) There’s six new pictures out today from the movie, including shots of Hamilton, Schwarzenegger, and the rest of the main cast:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis, which confirms Schwarzenegger is playing another Terminator:

Linda Hamilton (“Sarah Connor”) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (“T-800”) return in their iconic roles inTerminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.

Directed by Deadpool ’s Tim Miller , Terminator: Dark Fate opens in theaters on November 1.