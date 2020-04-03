Target to Limit Number of Shoppers in Stores, Allow Employees to Wear Masks

Target is the latest store to announce plans to limit the number of shoppers in stores at one time.

Beginning Saturday, April 4, Target says stores will "actively monitor" and "meter guest traffic" to promote social distancing in it's stores. Target will supply its team members with face masks and gloves to wear at work.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Target says occupancy limits will vary by location and be determined by the store’s specific square footage to enhance the average space per person and reduce the possibility of congestion.

Target joins stores including Home Depot, Costco, and Walmart in taking similar steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 across the United States.