Take A Peek Inside The Fresh Prince Of Bel-air Mansion

In West Philadelphia born and raised, on the playground is where I spent most of my days....You'll sing that all day long while staying at the Fresh Prince Mansion in Bel-air. Take a peek inside.

For $30 a night, on Airbnb, you can now book your stay inside the iconic mansion from Will Smith's classic TV show.

On the posting, it seems like Will Smith himself is inviting you to the party:

Ready for the freshest staycation ever? If this place looks familiar that’s because it’s just as fly as it was when I first rolled up the driveway. I’m back. And this time, I’m handing you the keys so you’ll have my wing of the mansion all to yourself - but my sneaker collection is off limits, aight?"

During your stay, you’ll get to indulge in a few royal perks, including:

- Lacing up a fresh pair of Jordans before shooting some b-ball in the bedroom (you read that right—IN the bedroom).

- Spinning throwback classics all night on turntables just like DJ Jazzy Jeff’s.

- Donning a fly look from Will's closet, from argyle prepster to all-star athlete.

- Soaking up the sun poolside on luxe lounge chairs.

Note: while you will not have access to a kitchen; all meals will be provided and served on silver platters, of course.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to TMZ, bookings start September 29th and the stays will take place October 2, 5, 8, 11 and 14. Airbnb will also make a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia to celebrate the royal event.

Take a peek inside: