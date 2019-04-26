Tainted Fruit Sickens 117 In 10 States Including NY

A fruit recall includes several types of fresh cut melon sold at Target, Walmart, and more locations throughout in CNY.

Caito Foods is voluntarily recalling fresh cut watermelon, fresh cut honeydew melon, fresh cut cantaloupe and fresh cut mixed fruit containing one of these melons, as the products could be contaminated with Salmonella. The CDC and FDA have linked 93 illnesses to the strain of Salmonella under investigation.

The fruit is packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers and distributed in 10 states including New York. It is important to look at the label description and brand information to identify the recalled product.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria.

Consumers seeking information may call 844-467-7278 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT and Saturday and Sunday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT.