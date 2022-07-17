An Oneida County woman is under arrest after an alleged fight on Wednesday night.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Good Life Tavern located at 69 Main Street in Camden for a report concerning a fight at the business.

In a written release Sheriff Rob Maciol says a preliminary investigation by Deputy Uriah Portner indicated that two women “were involved in a verbal argument that became physical.” One of the women, identified as 26-year-old Samantha L. Russell of Taberg, New York, appears to have “physically assaulted the female victim causing injury to her right leg which required surgery.”

Samantha L. Russell Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriff's Office (July 2022) Samantha L. Russell Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriff's Office (July 2022) loading...

The preliminary investigation was completed on Friday, July 15, 2022. At that time Samantha Russell was taken into custody at the home of a family member in Rome, New York.

She was arrested and charged with Assault in the Third Degree (Class A misdemeanor). She was held at the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment.

Did We Catch You Crossing The 2022 Utica Boilermaker Road Race Finish Line? Boilermaker Sunday is back in July! The morning started with sunshine and brisk air. The finish line was already lined up with fans ready to cheer on their family and friends as early as 6:45 AM.

Scroll to see if we caught you crossing the finish line, or someone you know! Congrats again to all the participants of the 2022 Boilermaker Road Race.

The Boilermaker Road Race took place Sunday, July 10th, 2022.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)