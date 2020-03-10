Syracuse University Switching To Online Course Delivery

Syracuse University will be suspending residential academic programs and transitioning to online course delivery due to concerns over the coronavirus.

College officials say residential academic programs will be suspended on March 13th at least through March 30th.

The University will remain open for normal business operations until further notice.

Chancellor and President Kent Syverud said in a statement that given the rapid spread of coronavirus across New York State and the concern the virus is causing, the University believes the decision is prudent and necessary.