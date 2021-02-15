Syracuse Student-Athletes Held Maskless Party With Over 50 People

Syracuse University's Director of Athletics John Wildhack has condemned the actions of some student-athletes, who held a large off-campus party over the weekend.

In an emailed statement to athletes, parents and coaching staff and later obtained by The Daily Orange, Wildhack wrote that Syracuse Police responded to a noise complaint at an off-campus apartment Saturday night, and that when the university's Department of Public Safety followed up, they found more than 50 people partying, none of them wearing masks.

"It violates the 'Stay Safe Pledge' and jeopardizes the health of our campus community. Gatherings like these have proven to be a source of COVID-19 super-spreader events."

The Daily Orange reports that Wildhack's email did not reference how many of the party's attendees were student-athletes or if they would face any disciplinary actions.

Syracuse's Vice President for the Student Experience, Robert Hradsky, wrote in a statement on Friday that just six days into the spring semester, members of the Greek community had hosted three large parties that had resulted in at least 20 new COVID cases.

It is still too early to tell whether or not Saturday's party has resulted in any new cases of coronavirus, but in his statement, Hradsky reminded students that in-person learning, as well as student activities and the operation of recreation facilities and dining halls will be suspended by New York State if the university reports 100 positive COVID tests within a 14-day period.