Syracuse is hosting the world premiere of American High’s latest movie “The Binge,” starring Vince Vaughn.

Watch “The Binge,” Thursday, Aug. 27, at the New York State Fair Drive-In. Admission is free, and the first 200 people 17 and older will receive a souvenir. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at 9 p.m in the Orange Lot.

This is your only chance to watch the comedy on the big screen as it's set to be released on Hulu Friday, Aug. 28.

American High describes 'The Binge' as a 12 hour period when all drinking and drug laws are abolished. Three high school seniors must navigate their way through the chaos of the evening to get to the ultimate party that will change everything for them. The Comedy was directed by Jeremy Garelick (”The Break-Up”), written by Jordan VanDina, and stars Vince Vaughn, Skyler Gisondo, Dexter Darden, Eduardo Franco, Grace Van Dien.

New York Upstate reports 'The Binge' is the Syracuse bureau’s biggest film to date with 2,000 extras, 50-60 local crew members and features local locations such as:

Onondaga Lake Parkway

Carnegie Library

Hanover Square

Clinton Square

a house in the village of Liverpool

Village Burger

a bridge in Van Buren

the Greater Syracuse Soundstage(formerly known as the nanofilm hub in DeWitt),

former A.V. Zogg Middle School in Liverpool, now known as Syracuse Studios.

* Must be 17 or older to attend with proper ID.