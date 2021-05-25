If you love the movie Dirty Dancing, you'll be excited to know you can watch the classic film in the Syracuse area at the Fingerlakes Drive-In.

Coming up on Thursday, May 27th you can enjoy the classic while supporting the CNY Ronald McDonald House. The movie will be shown at 8:30PM.

The event will be $10 per person, where 50% of the sales will be going directly towards Ronald McDonald House Charities. Also, the first 100 vehicles will receive a free gift. If you'd like to purchase a ticket, you can do so online here.

Utica Club Featured In Dirty Dancing

Did you know that at exactly 32 minutes into the film, there is a Utica Club bottle in the movie? It actually makes two appearances, at that point, and again two minutes later:

I moved the film forward about two minutes, and there again was the familiar gold and red Utica Club logo on a vintage long-necked brown beer bottle (remember, the film is set in the 1960s).

You can see Central New York's beer of choice reflected in a vanity mirror in a scene where Johnny first begins teaching Baby (Jennifer Grey) dance steps. According to the Utica OD, there are a few other scenes the UC bottle is hanging out in a corner or two.

Why would they have Utica Club in the movie? Think of the setting for a second. The movie was set in the Catskills, so honestly it's very logical for the movie to have a local-ish beer featured in it. I mean, the Catskills is no CNY, but still close enough.

