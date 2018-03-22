Watch a Clip From Steven Tyler’s New ‘Out on a Limb’ Documentary

Steven Tyler released his first solo album and embarked on a solo tour in 2016, opening a new chapter in his career — and paving the way for Out on a Limb , a documentary about the Aerosmith singer that's set to make its world premiere in May.

Yahoo! has the first preview clip from the film below, which finds Tyler opining, "Most people would rather be certain they’re miserable, rather than take a risk and be happy ... I feel like I’m doing something new again." It's a journey captured by director Casey Tebo, and fans will be able to catch their first full-length look at the end result when Steven Tyler: Out on a Limb makes its debut during the opening night of the 2018 Nashville Film Festival on May 10.

In addition to premiering Out on a Limb at the Nashville Film Festival on May 10, Tyler will celebrate "Steven Tyler Day" in Nashville the same day — the second time the city has officially marked Tyler's achievements in recent months, following his acceptance of the Harmony Award last December. Two days after accepting that honor, he's scheduled to deliver a solo set at the Woods Amphitheater at Fontanel.

"Nashville is a key part of my musical journey and has had an influential place in my career, so this recognition from the city is a tremendous honor," said Tyler in a press release. "I’m also so touched that the Nashville Film Festival selected Steven Tyler: Out on a Limb to kick off opening night of this year’s event with our world premiere."