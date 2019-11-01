Hear Steve Perry’s Newest Christmas Song, ‘Silver Bells’

Steve Perry's promised new music has arrived. Listen to "Silver Bells," his latest Yuletide single, below.

He released "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" during the 2018 holiday season, capping a huge year in which Perry returned to music after nearly a quarter of a century out of the spotlight. Traces was his first solo outing since 1994's Love of Strange Medicine, and only his second ever.

A 7" physical version of "Silver Bells," backed with an updated version of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," is available now at Perry's website.

"The holidays are certainly a wonderful time of the year filled with many emotions," the former Journey singer said in a new statement. "I'm very happy to share with you one of my favorite holiday songs, 'Silver Bells,' but done with my love for R&B mixed in, along with a new remix of 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.' I hope it brings a smile to you and yours in this holiday season!"

Traces became his initial Top 10 solo debut, entering the Billboard 200 at No. 6. The singles "No Erasin'" and "We're Still Here" reached the adult-contemporary Top 20. Earlier this month, Perry thanked fans for receiving those songs with "such kindness," saying there was "more to come, including Christmas music."

At one point, Perry ruminated about touring in support of Traces, and even discussed possible set lists, but so far hasn't followed up with any confirmed dates. His most recent concert still dates back to March 1995.