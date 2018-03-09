Steppenwolf are set to celebrate their 50th anniversary with the release of a new box set collecting studio cuts, previously unreleased material and live tracks — and fans can get a sneak peek at the contents courtesy of "Angel Drawers," a recording rescued from the archives making its exclusive premiere right here.

Due in stores March 16, Steppenwolf at 50 offers a three-CD overview of the band's long history — all overseen by frontman John Kay, who provides his personal perspective through newly written liner notes.

"In between seemingly endless tours at home and abroad, we somehow managed to write, rehearse and record numerous subsequent albums, but the hectic pace sometimes took its toll," recalls Kay. "Not only on the band but also on our home lives and families...it is particularly dedicated to those who never stopped being there when we needed their support the most. Every band member past and present who is heard on these recordings played an important role as musician, fellow singer or songwriter in the Wolf’s recording history and is accordingly acknowledged in the credits."

Check out "Angel Drawers" — and look over the complete Steppenwolf at 50 track listing — below, then visit Steppenwolf's official site for ticketing information and show details regarding the group's 2018 tour.

'Steppenwolf at 50' Track Listing

Disc 1

"Screaming Night Hog"

"From Here to There Eventually" (alternate version)*

"Angel Drawers"*

"For Ladies Only"

"You Win Again"

"My Sportin' Life"

"Drift Away"

"Straight Shootin' Woman"

"Caroline (Are You Ready for the Outlaw World)"

"Skullduggery"

"Hold Your Head Up"

"Hot Night in a Cold Town"

"Give Me News I Can Use"

"Ain't Nothin' Like It Used to Be"

"Magic Carpet Ride" (Performed With Grand Master Flash and The Furious Five)

Disc 2

"Hold On (Never Give Up Never Give In)"

"Rock & Roll Rebels"

"Give Me Life"

"Rise & Shine"

"The Wall"

"Rock & Roll War"

"Feed the Fire"

"Rock Steady"

"Down in New Orleans"

"Business Is Business"

"Compared To What"*

"Labor of Love"*

"For the Women in My Life"

Disc 3

(All Tracks Recorded Live: 1992-1995)

"Move Over"

"Rock Me"

"I'm Movin' On"

"Sookie Sookie"

"I'm Your Hootchie Cootchie Man"

"Hey Lawdy Mama"

"Desperation"

"Ride With Me"

"Snowblind Friend"

"Monster/Suicide/America"

"Magic Carpet Ride"

"Born to Be Wild"

"The Pusher"

*=previously unreleased track