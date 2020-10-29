A villa in the Thousand Islands that's been abandoned for over 70 years is on the market again.

The crumbling castle on Carleton Island in Cape Vincent, New York, was built in 1895 for William Wyckoff, the president of Remington Arms and Typewriter Company. It was designed by William Henry Miller, an architect known for his work on Cornell University. Wyckoff never got to enjoy his home. HE died of a heart attack the night he moved in, according to Thousands Island Life. His wife is said to have passed away about a month before the mansion was finished.

The mansion was handed down to Wyckoff's youngest son Clarence and was used until around 1927. Now it sits abandoned on an island of 6.9 acres surrounded by almost a thousand feet of waterfront on the St Lawrence River. The removal of doors and windows has left the stone foundation deteriorating on the outside and the wood frame crumbling on the inside.

The Carelton Island Villa has been on and off the market since 2012. Realtor.com has it back up for sale and you can own it for $495,000. But you'll need to spend millions more to turn it into a dream home.

It might be cheaper in the long run to buy Hopewell Hall, a $4 million mansion, built in 1890 that was once owned by the Boldt family. It sits on 85 acres on Landon Road in Wellesley Island.