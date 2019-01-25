Step Inside Bruce Willis’ New York Estate To See How the Other Half Lives

Who knew Bruce Willis called New York home? At least he did. His Hudson Valley estate is for sale and you can step inside to see how the other half lives.

The HUGE, luxurious estate sits on more than 22 acres in Bedford Corners, with breathtaking panoramic views of the Croton Reservoir. The gated property features 4 houses, a saltwater pool, tennis court and plenty of room for all your fancy vehicles.

The main house is almost 9000 square feet with 5 bedrooms and there's even an updated antique farmhouse.

It's private yet only 40 miles to mid-town Manhattan and it can be all yours for a mere $12.9 million. Oh, by the way, the yearly real estate taxes are $180,863. But if you can afford a 13 million dollar home, what's another 180 thousand a year.

See inside the glorious estate most of us only dream of owning. Get more details and see more pictures at Douglas Elliman Real Estate .