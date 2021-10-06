You'll need to stay indoors, close the windows and cover your garden if you live in the mosquito spray zone in Central New York.

The Onondaga County Health Department is spraying in the Cicero Swamp area after the recent finding of EEE virus in mosquitoes in the area. Aerial spraying of the Cicero Swamp and the surrounding areas will take place on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 after 5:30 pm, weather permitting.

The designated spray areas are generally bounded on the north by Route 31, on the west by Northern Boulevard, on the south by Taft Road, and on the east by the county line (Chittenango Creek).

Credit - Onondaga County Health Department

If you live in the spray area, the health department has several recommendation to follow from 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM.

Stay indoors and keep windows closed for one hour after the area has been sprayed.

Keep pets indoors if possible.

Set window air conditioners to circulate indoor air. It is safe to use central air conditioning.

Keep outdoor gardens covered and rinse vegetables before eating.

Be sure children’s toys, outdoor furniture, and clothes on outdoor clotheslines are brought inside. If toys or clothes are left outdoors, wash each thoroughly with soap and water before using and launder clothes before wearing them.

Close car windows and car vents if you are driving during the spraying.

Onondaga County residents who would like to receive community alerts by wireless phones, text messages, and/or TTY may register for the Hyper-Reach Emergency Notification System through the Department of Emergency Communications—911 Center at Ongov.net/911/notification.html.

