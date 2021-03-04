Stay at Largest Campsite in the Adirondacks With Biggest Heated Pool in the Northeast

Campgrounds have started to reopen in New York. Why not take a family summer vacation at Moose Hillock Camping Resort in Lake George, where you can can stay in the largest campground in the Adirondacks and swim in the tropics in the largest heated camping resort pool in the Northeast.

Moose Hillock Camping Resort opens for the season the weekend of May 14th.

This summer enjoy Movie in the Meadows, where the forest comes alive under a canopy of stars as you experience family movies. OR watch from the largest heated pool in the Northeast, as you float under the stars, in the heated waters of Aloha Beach.

Largest Heated Pool in Northeast

The Caribbean beach entry into the largest heated pool in the Northeast features caves, waterfall, fountains, water slides, movies and LED lights for night swimming. You can even enjoy live music while floating in the pool.

Cabana Rentals

There's several poolside cabana options including the Pirate King Cabana, complete with cable TV, a mini bar fridge, microwave, dining room table, electronic safe, ceiling fan, and padded sectional seating.

Camping - RVs, Tents & Cabins

If you're looking to get away from people and social distance, Moose Hillock covers 182 acres with plenty of private sites to look at nature not your neighbors. If the idea of sleeping in a tent is a turnoff, rent a cabin with outdoor cooking and a shower.

Outdoor Activities

There's plenty of things for the kids to do or for the kid in you; outdoor activities include basketball, dodge ball and water balloon volleyball.

Moose Hillock Camping Resort is located on State Route 149 in Fort Ann. They are offering a Spring Park & Play Package where you can spend unlimited nights from May 14th through June 17th for $1,600.

Get more information on rates, rules and special events at MooseHillock.com or on Facebook.

