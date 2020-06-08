While not everyone agrees with Governor Andrew Cuomo all of the time, some of the time, or not at anytime; we can all agree the times of late have been very trying on all of us. To salute everyone's discipline in flattening the curve and staying #New York Strong, the Governor announced landmarks across the state will be lit in blue and gold and will project 'New York Tough' Check out some stunning photos.

We have come a long way in the fight against COVID-19 and a lot of people have suffered to get here, but what we have done together was extraordinary," Governor Cuomo said. "Forget flattening the curve of the virus - we bent the curve - and New Yorkers should be proud of their accomplishment.

Here are the buildings across New York shining the light on residents of the state for being "New York tough, smart, united, disciplined, and loving." Read more the Governor's statement.

Niagara Falls Lit in Blue & Gold

I Heart NY Lit in Blue and Gold

Darren McGee- Office of Governor

New York State Education Building in Albany Lit in Blue & Gold

Darren McGee- Office of Governor

Corning Tower in Albany Lit in Blue & Gold

Darren McGee- Office of Governor

Alfred E. Smith Building in Albany Lit in Blue & Gold

NY Governor's Office

Olympic Jumping Complex in Lake Placid lit Blue & Gold

Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor

Olympic Center in Lake Placid Lit Blue & Gold

Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor

Kosciuszko Bridge in between Brooklyn and Queens lit in Blue and Gold.

Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Gove

One World Trade Center with the Statue of Liberty lit in Gold a & Blue