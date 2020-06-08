State Landmarks Including Utica Office Building Lit in Blue and Gold For Flattening the Curve
While not everyone agrees with Governor Andrew Cuomo all of the time, some of the time, or not at anytime; we can all agree the times of late have been very trying on all of us. To salute everyone's discipline in flattening the curve and staying #New York Strong, the Governor announced landmarks across the state will be lit in blue and gold and will project 'New York Tough' Check out some stunning photos.
We have come a long way in the fight against COVID-19 and a lot of people have suffered to get here, but what we have done together was extraordinary," Governor Cuomo said. "Forget flattening the curve of the virus - we bent the curve - and New Yorkers should be proud of their accomplishment.
Here are the buildings across New York shining the light on residents of the state for being "New York tough, smart, united, disciplined, and loving." Read more the Governor's statement.
One World Trade Center
Grand Central Terminal Bridge
Rockefeller Center
Corning Tower
Utica State Office Building
Kosciuszko Bridge
H. Carl McCall SUNY Administration Building
New York State Education Department Building
Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
New York State Fairgrounds
Niagara Falls
Olympic Ski Jumps
Olympic Center
Franklin Delano Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge
New York State Exposition Center in the NYS Fairgrounds in Syracuse
Niagara Falls Lit in Blue & Gold
I Heart NY Lit in Blue and Gold
New York State Education Building in Albany Lit in Blue & Gold
Corning Tower in Albany Lit in Blue & Gold
Alfred E. Smith Building in Albany Lit in Blue & Gold
Olympic Jumping Complex in Lake Placid lit Blue & Gold
Olympic Center in Lake Placid Lit Blue & Gold
Kosciuszko Bridge in between Brooklyn and Queens lit in Blue and Gold.
One World Trade Center with the Statue of Liberty lit in Gold a & Blue
State Landmarks Lit Blue and Gold in Honor of New Yorkers' Work to Flatten the Curve of COVID-19 Virus