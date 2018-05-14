Place Your Sports Bets At Turning Stone

The Oneida Nation, which operates the Turning Stone casino, plans to start sports betting in the "near future." When is that near future happening?

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for sports books in New York. Since the news broke, locally Turning Stone wants to be your home for sports bets.

"In anticipation of today's (Supreme Court) ruling, the Nation has made preparations to offer sports betting at venues throughout the Oneida reservation, and we will be putting those plans into operation in the near future," Barkin said."

In addition to Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, the nation operates the Yellow Brick Road casino in Chittenango and the Point Place Casino in Bridgeport.

