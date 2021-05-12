You Can Spend The Night At Rachel And Monica’s Apartment From Friends Down In New York City

Have you seen the Friends episode "The one with you sleeping over at Rachel and Monica's apartment down in New York City?" You can turn that episode of your imagination into reality.

Step Inside to the Set of Friends

Check out Booking.com and The FRIENDS™ Experience. They are giving fans an ultimate sleepover with two officially sponsored stays at this once-in-a-lifetime experience with overnight accommodations in New York City.

With re-creations of the beloved television series’ set - guests will relive Ross’ infamously doomed sofa pivot, peek through Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relax on Chandler and Joey’s recliners after playing some foosball, explore newly added original props and costumes from the show and much more."

Guests will sleep over in the set re-creation of Monica and Rachel’s apartment, featuring a private 1-bedroom. You'll snag a custom tour and safety-first itinerary with dinner and drinks, a late-night game of Phoebe’s Cab Escape Room, a Friends themed scavenger hunt, and wake up to coffee and breakfast at Central Perk.

The highlight of your stay will be a private tour with a photographer to capture professional imagery reliving all the iconic moments that have defined more than 25 years of the famed television show.

The FRIENDS Experience is available to book for a one-night overnight stay for only $19.94. Why so cheap? It's all in honor of the year the show premiered, for a limited time.

Bookings open on Friday, May 21st, 2021 at 10:00AM and are available on a first come, first serve basis for two overnight stays occurring on either Sunday, May 23 or Monday, May 24. The FRIENDS™ Experience is open year round - if you couldn’t book the overnights, you can still buy tickets to the Experience.

What Is The Friends Experience?

The Friends Experience is a way for you to step inside the set of Friends where you get to walk through 18 rooms including Monica’s kitchen, you'll see the orange couch in front of the fountain, the Las Vegas wedding chapel where Ross and Rachel tied the knot, Central Perk

The Friends Experience is located at 130 East 23rd Street in New York city, on the corner of 23rd Street and Lexington Avenue.

Tickets start at $45.00 any weekday before 5pm and increase to $52.50 on weekends, holidays and evenings. The experience takes approximately 60 minutes from start to finish.