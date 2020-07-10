Spend a Night In a Real Railroad Car on Skaneateles Lake

This has to be one of the most unique bed & breakfast experiences we've ever encountered. And it's right here in Central New York.

It's an authentic 1930s railcar and it's located in Cortland County, at the southern end of Skaneateles Lake. It has 3 bedrooms (with Queen, bunk and trundle beds), can accommodate up to 7 or 8 guests, and there's parking space for 5 cars. It has direct access to the pristine waters of the lake and the cost of an overnight stay is $280. All aboard, according to your host Ian:

The property sits on 6 acres reaching back 1500+ft into public land, great for hiking and exploring. There is a gas barbeque on the upper deck at the end of the car...a perfect place for early morning coffee, breakfast or hanging out.

"So you know," Ian says, "the water in the car comes directly out of the lake unfiltered and untreated, yet crystal clear. While we have always drunk it as is, I suggest you bring bottle water if this at all concerns you."

Check out all the great pics of the lake, and the exterior and interior of the car, and book a stay here on the AirBnb page. But be advised that spaces are going fast in the pandemic summer of 2020, as folks are seeking unique and safe getaways like this one.