Speed Reduced on NYS Thruway Between Albany and Buffalo

The speed limit on the New York State Thruway has been reduced due to the inclement weather between Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.

The speed limit on the Thruway in both directions from exit 24 (Albany) to exit 49 (Depew), has been reduced to 45 MPH due to snow.

Enter your number to get our mobile branded app

"As this storm continues to move across the state, bringing with it heavy snowfall and black ice, we are continuing to take every step possible to help ensure New Yorkers are safe on the roads," Governor Cuomo said. "In addition to our asset and personnel deployments, we have issued speed reduction advisories on roadways across the state — and I strongly urge non-essential state employees in the counties outlined to stay home. For those who must travel, please use extreme caution and follow the new speed limits in place."

All Oneida County office are closed on Monday, December 2.

An advised speed limit of 45 miles per hour is now in effect on the following roads: