Slayer Kick Off Farewell Tour: Set List and Video

The end is nigh for Slayer , who embarked on what's being billed as their final world tour last night in San Diego — and delivered an appropriately career-spanning set that proved the band is ending its travels with all the sound and fury fans have come to expect.

As previously reported , the band revealed its plans for a final tour with a typically terse announcement that warned "the end of days is near" and promised the dates would see Slayer "make its exit." While members of the group haven't offered any further details regarding the reasons for the tour or whatever their future plans might be, there have been signs that they were thinking about winding things down for several years. As bassist and singer Tom Araya quipped in a 2016 interview with Loudwire , "After 35 years, it's time to collect my pension. ... It just gets harder and harder to come back out on the road. Thirty-five years is a long time."

The band's San Diego set list, which you can look over below, included a song from every one of their 12 studio albums with the exception of 1996's covers collection Undisputed Attitude , which contained only a single Slayer original. In cherry-picking cuts from their catalog, they returned some songs to the stage after protracted absences: "Blood Red" made its first appearance since 2010, and "Dittohead" was performed for the first time since 2013.

As has often been the case at Slayer concerts, the crowd's enthusiasm became a bit of a problem when the pit at the venue — which was using general admission seating — filled over capacity. According to the below fan-filmed video, the problem resurfaced partway through the set, at which point Araya reportedly got involved, urging the audience to comply and clear the aisles so they could keep playing.

While they're eyeing the end of the road, Slayer still have plenty of dates left on their docket — in fact, the band just added a new European leg to the farewell tour. Look over a complete list of currently scheduled shows and find ticketing information at Slayer's official site .

Slayer at Valley View Casino Center, San Diego, 5/10/18

"Repentless"

"Blood Red"

"Disciple"

"Mandatory Suicide"

"Hate Worldwide"

"War Ensemble"

"Jihad"

"When the Stillness Comes"

"Postmortem"

"Black Magic"

"Payback"

"Seasons in the Abyss"

"Dittohead"

"Dead Skin Mask"

"Hell Awaits"

"South of Heaven"

"Raining Blood"

"Chemical Warfare"

"Angel of Death"