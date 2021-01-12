Skate Like an Olympian at Lake Placid Speed Skating Oval

Looking for something fun to do with your family? Try skating like an Olympian at the Olympic Speed Skating Oval in Lake Placid.

Ice skating is ingrained into the Olympic DNA of Lake Placid, and that legacy is available to the public at the Olympic Center. With the speed skating rink outdoors and two historic rinks — the 1932 Jack Shea Arena and the 1980 Herb Brooks Arena, inside the Olympic Center itself, visitors can glide along the paths of past Olympians or watch world-class athletes compete.

Indoor and outdoor ice facilities allow visitors to participate in a world-class Olympic skating experience year-round. There are few things to keep in mind if you plan to head to the Lake Placid Olympic Site this winter.

You can pre-purchase your tickets up to 24 hours in advance in person at: The Olympic Oval Window or The Box Office.

The Oval Building will be available for restroom use only.

Rentals will be provided through the outside rental window on Main Street.

There will be a dedicated outside rental return space for you to drop off your skates.

Public Skating is a capacity-controlled activity.

Masks must be worn at all times while at the Lake Placid Olympic Sites.

Although several events have been canceled due to COVID-19, Lake Placid Olympic Sites still has plenty of fun activities for the whole family.

Public Skating Outdoors at the Olympic Speed Skating Oval

Public Skating Indoors in the 1980 Herb Brooks Arena

Cross-country skiing at Mt. Van Hoevenberg

Sky Flyer Zip Line at the Olympic Jumping Complex

SkyRide Experience at the Olympic Jumping Complex

The Lake Placid Olympic Museum

Get more details at Lakeplacidolympicsites.com.