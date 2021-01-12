Skate Like an Olympian at Lake Placid Speed Skating Oval
Looking for something fun to do with your family? Try skating like an Olympian at the Olympic Speed Skating Oval in Lake Placid.
Ice skating is ingrained into the Olympic DNA of Lake Placid, and that legacy is available to the public at the Olympic Center. With the speed skating rink outdoors and two historic rinks — the 1932 Jack Shea Arena and the 1980 Herb Brooks Arena, inside the Olympic Center itself, visitors can glide along the paths of past Olympians or watch world-class athletes compete.
Indoor and outdoor ice facilities allow visitors to participate in a world-class Olympic skating experience year-round. There are few things to keep in mind if you plan to head to the Lake Placid Olympic Site this winter.
Although several events have been canceled due to COVID-19, Lake Placid Olympic Sites still has plenty of fun activities for the whole family.
Get more details at Lakeplacidolympicsites.com.