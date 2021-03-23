The former mall at ShoppingTown Mall in Syracuse will become a drive-thru vaccine site for Onondaga County.

According to CNY Central, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon made the announcement during a COVID-19 briefing. He said that the drive-thru clinic at the mall will open for people eligible for the vaccine. If you're eligible, you can register for an appointment on the county's website.

"Drive up, get your shot, turn in your paper, go wait for 15 minutes in your own car. Then you're done," McMahon said.

Onondaga County has been trying to use the ShoppingTown property for vaccines for a few months. The idea is that the location on the east side of Onondaga County will be easier for some people to get to than the Fairgrounds on the westside or the Oncenter in downtown Syracuse.

What Is The Future Of ShoppingTown Mall?

Onondaga County currently owns the ShoppingTown Mall located in Dewitt New York near the Syracuse area. As of today, the mall is abandoned. The future of the building will go to someone who has the best vision for it.

Onondaga County has issued an official request for proposals (RFP) for ShoppingTown Mall. The property will be resold to the buyer with the best plan for revitalizing the vacant property.

Proposers will need to have a demonstrated history of producing "high quality projects," according to the statement. They will also need to produce financial information related to the project."

Proposals are due by 4PM on April 27th. You can find them online here.

