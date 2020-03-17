Shop Local: These CNY Businesses are Still Open and Running
Now, more than ever, it's important to support local businesses. While many have been forced to close due to state mandate to control the spread of coronavirus - many remain open for business.
In Central New York, we'll get through these difficult days by working together and focusing on the "us" more than the "me".
These Central New York businesses are still open and ready to help you through this trying time.
AUTOMOTIVE
- Alan Byer Foreign Auto, Utica
- Claycomb Auto Sales, Westmoreland
- Harley-Davidson, Yorkville
- Nimey's The New Generation, Utica
- Steet Ponte Ford Lincoln Mazda, Yorkville
- Steet Ponte Volkswagen, Yorkville
- Steet Ponte Chevy, Herkimer
- Steet Toyota Yorkville - will pick up and deliver your car for service
- Steet Toyota, Johnstown
- Uvanni Motors, Rome
- Victory Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Rome
AUTO REPAIR & COLLISION
- Maugeri's Auto and Body Shop, Utica
- Oriskany Garage, Yorkville
- Quick Change, New York Mills and Utica
- Tallman's Tire & Auto Repair
- T P Brake & Muffler, Utica
- Unlimited Collision, Lyons Falls
- Vince's U-Pull It, Marcy
BANKING
- AmeriCU (all locations)
- NBT Bank (all locations)
BUSINESS
- Abdoo Security, New Hartford
- BME Company, New Hartford
- Bondartech, Utica
- Buy Madison
- First Choice Staffing, Whitesboro
- Rome Chamber
CONVENIENCE STORES
- Cliff's Local Market (all locations)
- Stewart's Shops (all locations)
- Y-Hill Express Convenience Store, Sylvan Beach
FARM & OUTDOORS
- Charles Stahl Sales and Service, Little Falls and Marcy
- Heritage Logging, Madison
- White's Farm Supply, Waterville
FITNESS
- American Martial Arts, New Hartford
FOOD (NON-RESTAURANT)
- Edible Arrangements, Rome & New Hartford
- Wagner Farms, Rome
HOME IMPROVEMENT & SERVICES
- American Homes, Richfield Springs
- Carpet Brokers, Herkimer
- Claim Masters, Inc., New Hartford
- CML Security, Herkimer
- Country Suburban, Utica
- Golden Hammer Construction, Utica
- Inserra’s Flooring Outlet, Marcy
- John's Mobile Home Parts and Accessories, Oriskany Falls
- Lincoln Davies Building Supply, Sauquoit
- Rome Pools & Spas, Rome
- Rubicon Recycling, Rome
- Sorensen's Heating and Cooling, Whitesboro
- Thermopetroleum, New Hartford (call for prices, changing daily)
HUMAN SERVICES
- Care Net, Utica
- Center for Family Life and Recovery, Utica
- Eastern Star Day Care, Oriskany (Nursing Home and Pounder Hall are closed)
- Food Bank of CNY, Syracuse (in desperate need of volunteers)
- Neighborhood Center, Utica
- Rome Rescue Mission
- Sunset Wood, New Hartford
INSURANCE
- Gates-Cole Insurance (multiple locations)
LEGAL SERVICES
- Hilton Estate Planning, Utica
- Law Offices of Peter Hobaica, Utica
- Law Offices of Robert Julian, Utica
LIQUOR, WINE & BEER
- Bremer's Wine and Liquor, New Hartford
- City Liquors, Utica
- Saranac Brewery Shop, Utica
MEDICAL & DENTAL
- Atlantic Chiropractic Holistic Center
- CNY Brain and Spine, New Hartford
- Dental Arts, Utica
- Mountainside Medical, Marcy
- Nunn's Home Medical Equipment, Rome
- Schulman and Rosanski Dentist, New Hartford
MEMORIALS
- Humphrey Memorials, Herkimer
- Mohawk Valley Monuments, Frankfort
PETS
- One Paw at a Time, Whitesboro
RETAIL
- Big Apple Music, New Hartford
- Cricket Wireless, Herkimer, South Utica and downtown Utica
- Engelbert's Jewelers, New Hartford and Rome
- Sneaker Store, New Hartford - will ship your purchase to you or bring it out to your car
If you'd like your business to be added to the list, please email beth.coombs@townsquaremedia.com.