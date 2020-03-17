Shop Local: These CNY Businesses are Still Open and Running

Now, more than ever, it's important to support local businesses. While many have been forced to close due to state mandate to control the spread of coronavirus - many remain open for business.

In Central New York, we'll get through these difficult days by working together and focusing on the "us" more than the "me".

These Central New York businesses are still open and ready to help you through this trying time.

AUTOMOTIVE

Alan Byer Foreign Auto, Utica

Claycomb Auto Sales, Westmoreland

Harley-Davidson, Yorkville

Nimey's The New Generation, Utica

Steet Ponte Ford Lincoln Mazda, Yorkville

Steet Ponte Volkswagen, Yorkville

Steet Ponte Chevy, Herkimer

Steet Toyota Yorkville - will pick up and deliver your car for service

Steet Toyota, Johnstown

Uvanni Motors, Rome

Victory Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Rome

AUTO REPAIR & COLLISION

Maugeri's Auto and Body Shop, Utica

Oriskany Garage, Yorkville

Quick Change, New York Mills and Utica

Tallman's Tire & Auto Repair

T P Brake & Muffler, Utica

Unlimited Collision, Lyons Falls

Vince's U-Pull It, Marcy

BANKING

AmeriCU (all locations)

NBT Bank (all locations)

BUSINESS

Abdoo Security, New Hartford

BME Company, New Hartford

Bondartech, Utica

Buy Madison

First Choice Staffing, Whitesboro

Rome Chamber

CONVENIENCE STORES

Cliff's Local Market (all locations)

Stewart's Shops (all locations)

Y-Hill Express Convenience Store, Sylvan Beach

FARM & OUTDOORS

Charles Stahl Sales and Service, Little Falls and Marcy

Heritage Logging, Madison

White's Farm Supply, Waterville

FITNESS

American Martial Arts, New Hartford

FOOD (NON-RESTAURANT)

Edible Arrangements, Rome & New Hartford

Wagner Farms, Rome

HOME IMPROVEMENT & SERVICES

American Homes, Richfield Springs

Carpet Brokers, Herkimer

Claim Masters, Inc., New Hartford

CML Security, Herkimer

Country Suburban, Utica

Golden Hammer Construction, Utica

Inserra’s Flooring Outlet, Marcy

John's Mobile Home Parts and Accessories, Oriskany Falls

Lincoln Davies Building Supply, Sauquoit

Rome Pools & Spas, Rome

Rubicon Recycling, Rome

Sorensen's Heating and Cooling, Whitesboro

Thermopetroleum, New Hartford (call for prices, changing daily)

HUMAN SERVICES

Care Net, Utica

Center for Family Life and Recovery, Utica

Eastern Star Day Care, Oriskany (Nursing Home and Pounder Hall are closed)

Food Bank of CNY, Syracuse (in desperate need of volunteers)

Neighborhood Center, Utica

Rome Rescue Mission

Sunset Wood, New Hartford

INSURANCE

Gates-Cole Insurance (multiple locations)

LEGAL SERVICES

Hilton Estate Planning, Utica

Law Offices of Peter Hobaica, Utica

Law Offices of Robert Julian, Utica

LIQUOR, WINE & BEER

Bremer's Wine and Liquor, New Hartford

City Liquors, Utica

Saranac Brewery Shop, Utica

MEDICAL & DENTAL

Atlantic Chiropractic Holistic Center

CNY Brain and Spine, New Hartford

Dental Arts, Utica

Mountainside Medical, Marcy

Nunn's Home Medical Equipment, Rome

Schulman and Rosanski Dentist, New Hartford

MEMORIALS

Humphrey Memorials, Herkimer

Mohawk Valley Monuments, Frankfort

PETS

One Paw at a Time, Whitesboro

RETAIL

Big Apple Music, New Hartford

Cricket Wireless, Herkimer, South Utica and downtown Utica

Engelbert's Jewelers, New Hartford and Rome

Sneaker Store, New Hartford - will ship your purchase to you or bring it out to your car

If you'd like your business to be added to the list, please email beth.coombs@townsquaremedia.com.