Enjoy Ice Cold Drinks At Former Sheep Farm Now A Craft Brewery In Geneva New York

If you love sheep, and love ice cold beer, you'll love Brewery Ardennes located in the Finger Lakes of New York tucked in Geneva.

We talked to Stacey Edinger, who is the Head of Hospitality and Cofounder, of this sheep farm turned brewery. Here's what we learned:

Originally built in 1909, Bellwood Farms owned hundreds of acres in Geneva, New York. Bellwood was home to thousands of Shropshire sheep. The farm was built by Katherine Bell Lewis for her beloved sheep. When fire claimed the barns in 1912, they were rebuilt, this time adding a state-of-the art fire hydrant system, electric power plant and foundry. Unfortunately, fires again claimed over half of the barns in the early 1930s.

Today, a 5,700 square foot barn will be converted to a tasting room, beer cellar and brewery. Part of the project includes restoration to repair original stone masonry, the Vermont slate roof and French Norman style woodwork.

"The 3 story French Doors which will become our main entrance will be fully restored and rehung after being absent for almost 30 years."

So where does the name come from? Ardennes (pronounced ar-DEN) is a scenic rural area in eastern Belgium that is much like New York’s Finger Lakes region. Communities within the Ardennes celebrate agriculture and take pride in handcrafting goods.

Brewery Ardennes offers craft beverages in an upscale setting.

Ardennes specializes in Belgian-inspired beers that are limited in the market. You'll find beer with a more wine-like tasting room experience, and food pairing.

"We will also highlight other NYS craft beverages such as cider and wine. Our menu will be intended to enhance the beer experience with unique seasonal ingredients."

Currently the hours are Wednesday and Thursday 3PM - 8PM, Friday and Saturday

11AM - 8PM, and Sunday 11AM - 6PM.