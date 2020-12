He tells Skip Bayless all about it, and he's very passionate about this.

<iframe src="https://worldstarhiphop.com/embed/160842" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>

Source: <a href="https://worldstar.com/video.php?v=wshhQD3E9108kah0F5RG">Worldstar</a>