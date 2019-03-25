Sex Pistols Reported to Feature in New Biopic

The success of Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has acted as encouragement for a filmmaker whose project is set to feature the Sex Pistols , according to a newspaper report.

Ayesha Plunkett said she was working with Starlight Films to develop a movie about Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren and his girlfriend, fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

“We were impressed by the box office takings for Bohemian Rhapsody,” Plunkett told the Daily Star (via NME ). “It only goes to show the public has an appetite for these films.”

She added that a “wish list” had been prepared for the actors who’d take the two lead roles. There was no indication of how large a part the Pistols would have in the story or who might play Johnny Rotten and his colleagues.

McLaren found success as manager and promoter of the iconic British punks, along with the New York Dolls, Bow Wow Wow and others. He was a singer-songwriter too, and enjoyed five Top 50 hits on the U.S. Dance chart, reaching No. 1 with 1989’s “Deep in Vogue.” He died in 2010 at age 64. Westwood, 77, was awarded an O.B.E. by the British Crown in 1992, and later advanced to a D.B.E. in 2006, meaning she’s entitled to be called Dame Vivienne.

Even though he's made negative comments about McLaren since the Pistols’ split in 1978, John Lydon – previously known as Rotten – said after his death that “for me, Malc was always entertaining, and I hope you remember that. Above all else he was an entertainer and I will miss him, and so should you.”

It's not impossible that Queen's Freddie Mercury could make an appearance in the new movie. In 1977 his band was working on its sixth album, News of the World , when he encountered Pistols' bassist Sid Vicious, who demanded, "Have you succeeded in bringing ballet to the masses yet?" Mercury is reputed to have replied something to effect of, "We, trying our best, Mr. Ferocious."