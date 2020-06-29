Several New York Campgrounds and Day Use Areas Are To Open July 1

Just in time for the July 4th holiday, New York is providing a little more room to run. The Department of Environmental Conservation will be opening twenty-six campgrounds and day use areas in the Adirondacks and four additional locations in the Catskills.

The DEC is honoring all previously made camping reservations, but still are not accepting new reservations. Being said, many areas are now accepting overnight campers and several fire towers have reopened too. Here are the sites opening on July 1.

Adirondack Park Campgrounds and Day Use Areas

Ausable Point Campground & Day Use Area

Brown Tract Campground & Day Use Area

Caroga Lake Campground & Day Use Area

Crown Point Campground & Day Use Area

Eighth Lake Campground & Day Use Area

Fish Creek Pond Campground & Day Use Area

Forked Lake Campground & Day Use Area

Golden Beach Campground & Day Use Area

Hearthstone Point Campground & Day Use Area

Indian Lake Islands Campground & Day Use Area

Lake Eaton Campground & Day Use Area

Lincoln Pond Campground & Day Use Area

Little Sand Point Campground & Day Use Area

Meacham Lake Campground & Day Use Area

Moffitt Beach Campground & Day Use Area

Northampton Beach Campground & Day Use Area

Paradox Lake Campground & Day Use Area

Point Comfort Campground & Day Use Area

Rogers Rock Campground & Day Use Area

Rollins Pond Campground & Day Use Area

Sacandaga Campground & Day Use Area

Saranac Lake Islands Campground & Day Use Area

Sharp Bridge Campground & Day Use Area

Taylor Pond Campground & Day Use Area

Tioga Point Campground & Day Use Area

Wilmington Notch Campground & Day Use Area

Catskill Park Campgrounds and Day Use Areas

Beaverkill Campground & Day Use Area

Devils Tombstone Campground & Day Use Area

Kenneth L Wilson Campground & Day Use Area

Mongaup Pond Campground & Day Use Area

Fire towers under DEC guidance are now open with the exception of Sugar Hill. The camping situation changes frequently, the latest info regarding what areas are accepting overnight camping can be found at the DEC's website. For details on camping in New York Parks, visit the Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation website.

All New York and CD guidelines must be followed. Not all amenities will be open at campgrounds and day use areas and some will be temporarily closed for cleaning.

The DEC has job openings for seasonal campground staff including; supervisors, security, maintenance, and cleaning staff, and booth workers. For more information email: campinfo@dec.ny.gov.