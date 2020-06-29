Several New York Campgrounds and Day Use Areas Are To Open July 1
Just in time for the July 4th holiday, New York is providing a little more room to run. The Department of Environmental Conservation will be opening twenty-six campgrounds and day use areas in the Adirondacks and four additional locations in the Catskills.
The DEC is honoring all previously made camping reservations, but still are not accepting new reservations. Being said, many areas are now accepting overnight campers and several fire towers have reopened too. Here are the sites opening on July 1.
Adirondack Park Campgrounds and Day Use Areas
Ausable Point Campground & Day Use Area
Brown Tract Campground & Day Use Area
Caroga Lake Campground & Day Use Area
Crown Point Campground & Day Use Area
Eighth Lake Campground & Day Use Area
Fish Creek Pond Campground & Day Use Area
Forked Lake Campground & Day Use Area
Golden Beach Campground & Day Use Area
Hearthstone Point Campground & Day Use Area
Indian Lake Islands Campground & Day Use Area
Lake Eaton Campground & Day Use Area
Lincoln Pond Campground & Day Use Area
Little Sand Point Campground & Day Use Area
Meacham Lake Campground & Day Use Area
Moffitt Beach Campground & Day Use Area
Northampton Beach Campground & Day Use Area
Paradox Lake Campground & Day Use Area
Point Comfort Campground & Day Use Area
Rogers Rock Campground & Day Use Area
Rollins Pond Campground & Day Use Area
Sacandaga Campground & Day Use Area
Saranac Lake Islands Campground & Day Use Area
Sharp Bridge Campground & Day Use Area
Taylor Pond Campground & Day Use Area
Tioga Point Campground & Day Use Area
Wilmington Notch Campground & Day Use Area
Catskill Park Campgrounds and Day Use Areas
Beaverkill Campground & Day Use Area
Devils Tombstone Campground & Day Use Area
Kenneth L Wilson Campground & Day Use Area
Mongaup Pond Campground & Day Use Area
Fire towers under DEC guidance are now open with the exception of Sugar Hill. The camping situation changes frequently, the latest info regarding what areas are accepting overnight camping can be found at the DEC's website. For details on camping in New York Parks, visit the Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation website.
All New York and CD guidelines must be followed. Not all amenities will be open at campgrounds and day use areas and some will be temporarily closed for cleaning.
The DEC has job openings for seasonal campground staff including; supervisors, security, maintenance, and cleaning staff, and booth workers. For more information email: campinfo@dec.ny.gov.