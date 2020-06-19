Finally, 14 New York Campgrounds and Day Use Areas Are Now Open

There's lots to celebrate this Friday. For many students and parents it's the official end to the school year, today marks Juneteenth, and New York has finally opened some campgrounds and day use areas. 14 of them in fact.

In addition to the 14 now open, the Department of Environmental Conservation will open three additional campgrounds on June 26 with additional facilities opening in the coming weeks. Now that's the good news, the bad news is they won't be accepting any additional reservations or walk-in camping, only existing reservations will be honored. But there are some primitive camping available.

The DEC is again issuing permits for groups of 10 or fewer people who would like to camp for three nights at one location on state lands. Here are the campgrounds and day use areas now open:

Alger Island Campground

Buck Pond Campground and Day Use Area

Cranberry Lake Campground and Day Use Area

Eagle Point Campground and Day Use Area

Fourth Lake Day Use Area

Lake Durant Campground

Lake George Islands Campground and Day Use Areas

Lake George Battleground Campground

Lake George Battlefield Day Use Area

Lake Harris Campground and Day Use Area

Lewey Lake Campground and Day Use Area

Meadowbrook Campground and Day Use Area

Putnam Pond Campground and Day Use Area

Scaroon Manor Campground and Day Use Area

These facilities below will open June 26:

Limekiln Lake Campground and Day Use Area

Luzerne Campground and Day Use Area

Nicks Lake Campground & Day Use Area

Check the current status and link to other information about DEC Campgrounds and Day Use Areas

Only registered campers will be allowed in campground areas, day time visitors will bot be allowed. And all New York and CD guidelines must be followed. Not all amenities will be open at campgrounds and day use areas and some will be temporarily closed for cleaning. Stay up-to-date on the latest camping information as it changes frequently. Especially in day use areas and parks as parking is limited.