In February of last year, we reported that James Hetfield would be starring in the film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile , a fitting title for a flick centered around serial killer Ted Bundy. Papa Het portrays Officer Bob Hayward, the first police officer who arrested Bundy and now it has been revealed that the movie will debut at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

The fest will be held between Jan. 24 an Feb. 3 and headbangers can get their first look at Papa Het laying down the law on the silver screen. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile also stars Zac Efron, who will be playing the role of the murderous Ted Bundy, as well as Lily Collins, John Malkovich, Jim Parsons, Haley Joel Osment and more.

Metallica fans may recognize director Joel Berlinger's name as he was the co-director of the band's polarizing 2004 documentary, Some Kind of Monster . “Having spent hundreds of hours behind the scenes with James and the rest of Metallica, I have experienced his charisma and powerful presence close up,” said Berlinger last year when commenting on Hetfield's involvement in the Bundy flick. “It seemed only natural that he would bring that same power and magnetism to a dramatic role, so when he agreed to my pitch that he be in the movie, I was thrilled.”

Papa Het and the rest of Metallica will venture back out on the road later this month with another U.S. tour leg lined up through March. Check out the list of stops below.

Metallica 2019 U.S. Tour Dates

Jan. 24 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 28 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Jan. 30 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ U.S. Bank Arena

Feb. 01 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Quicken Loans Arena

Feb. 28 - El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

March 02 - Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena

March 04 - Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena

March 06 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

March 09 - Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

March 11 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

March 13 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena