Getting a COVID-19 vaccine appointment isn't easy. But there's help available.

Cheryl Jassak-Huther is helping her community, especially seniors, setup vaccine appointments after noticing the difficult time people were having. "Vaccine appointments typically need to be made online, which can be difficult for the older population," says Cheryl. "They don't usually have access to computers, don't know how to work the system."

Cheryl, who battled COVID in December knows the hardship the coronavirus can bring and how crucial this vaccine is. So every morning before work she starts searching numerous sites, looking for open time slots to book appointments. "I continuously refresh the page, which will bring up more appointments. Once you find a time slot, you have to fill in the information pretty rapidly or you will lose that spot."

Cheryl Jassak Owen is helping her community, especially seniors, setup vaccine appointments after noticing the difficult time people were having. So, far Cheryl has helped more than 100 people receive the COVID-19 vaccine. "It can be a long process, but I am determined to help," she says. "I believe in paying it forward and we have to work as a community to be able to beat this virus and get back to a state of normalcy."

If you need help, you can contact Cheryl via email at cheryljassak@yahoo.com or on her Facebook page to provide the necessary information she needs to book your appointment - name, address, phone number, date of birth, email address, and insurance information. "Some give me an idea of what appointment times work best, but that can be difficult with how fast the vaccinations book up."

Mass vaccination sites have been set up around the state along with more than 100 'pop up' sites at churches, community centers and public housing complexes for eligible New Yorkers.

Eligible New Yorkers in Phase 1a and 1b are:

Individuals Age 65 and older

First Responder or Support Staff for First Responder Agency

Fire

Police and Investigations

Public Safety Communications

Other Sworn and Civilian Personnel

Corrections

School and College employees

Childcare workers

Public Transit

Grocery and Convenience Store workers

Homeless Shelter workers

Health Care

Nursing Homes

Restaurants

For-hire vehicle drivers

To see the full list of those eligible and answer all your vaccine questions, visit the New York State COVID-19 vaccine website.