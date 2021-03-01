Sauquoit Woman Paying it Forward, Helping Seniors Set Up COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments
Getting a COVID-19 vaccine appointment isn't easy. But there's help available.
Cheryl Jassak-Huther is helping her community, especially seniors, setup vaccine appointments after noticing the difficult time people were having. "Vaccine appointments typically need to be made online, which can be difficult for the older population," says Cheryl. "They don't usually have access to computers, don't know how to work the system."
Cheryl, who battled COVID in December knows the hardship the coronavirus can bring and how crucial this vaccine is. So every morning before work she starts searching numerous sites, looking for open time slots to book appointments. "I continuously refresh the page, which will bring up more appointments. Once you find a time slot, you have to fill in the information pretty rapidly or you will lose that spot."
Cheryl Jassak Owen is helping her community, especially seniors, setup vaccine appointments after noticing the difficult time people were having. So, far Cheryl has helped more than 100 people receive the COVID-19 vaccine. "It can be a long process, but I am determined to help," she says. "I believe in paying it forward and we have to work as a community to be able to beat this virus and get back to a state of normalcy."
If you need help, you can contact Cheryl via email at cheryljassak@yahoo.com or on her Facebook page to provide the necessary information she needs to book your appointment - name, address, phone number, date of birth, email address, and insurance information. "Some give me an idea of what appointment times work best, but that can be difficult with how fast the vaccinations book up."
Mass vaccination sites have been set up around the state along with more than 100 'pop up' sites at churches, community centers and public housing complexes for eligible New Yorkers.
Eligible New Yorkers in Phase 1a and 1b are:
- Individuals Age 65 and older
- First Responder or Support Staff for First Responder Agency
- Fire
- Police and Investigations
- Public Safety Communications
- Other Sworn and Civilian Personnel
- Corrections
- School and College employees
- Childcare workers
- Public Transit
- Grocery and Convenience Store workers
- Homeless Shelter workers
- Health Care
- Nursing Homes
- Restaurants
- For-hire vehicle drivers
To see the full list of those eligible and answer all your vaccine questions, visit the New York State COVID-19 vaccine website.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.