Grand Opening Of Roger J Skinner Memorial Dog Park In Herkimer

The Village of Herkimer is excited to announce the Roger J. Skinner Memorial Dog Park opening in Herkimer right across the street from the Herkimer Little League baseball park.

It’s taken more than a decade, but Ed View and volunteers from the Mohawk Valley Rotary Club never gave up on this dream. The park is being named after Roger J. Skinner. He passed away in early March, but encouraged Ed View to never give up on the idea.

“I’ve been working on this for 11 years,” said View. “I was ready to give up on the idea, but Roger said, ‘No, you can’t give up.’ He convinced me to keep going.”"

The Mohawk Valley Rotary Club will officially open the Roger J. Skinner Memorial Dog Park on August 14th at noon. The park is located on Marginal Road in Herkimer, the public is invited to the event.

The Skinner family said in a statement: “He’d be so honored and touched with the privilege of having his name on this park. This project was near and dear to his heart for a very long time. He’d have a tear in his eye and a smile on his face.

Ed told WKTV that he feels dogs are so important to the world:

"Dogs and little kids are the most popular things in the world. People love dogs, and they love little kids, and I do too. What is dog spelled backward? It spells God. Ever loving. Ever forgiving. Whether you’re gone 5 minutes or 5 days you get the same greeting. There’s nothing like a dog."

Congrats to the local dog park.

