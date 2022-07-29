He’s a member of the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame, was the longtime band leader for Conan O’Brien and is the drummer for the legendary Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and he’s coming to the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse.

Max Weinberg and his band will be performing at Chevy Court at the State Fair on Monday, August 29 at 6:00PM.

courtesy of NYS Fair courtesy of NYS Fair loading...

In an interesting twist, you'll get to pick the set list. The audience will choose every song the band performs from a list of 200 songs.

"This is big for the Fair's music fans: You get to see one of the greatest rock drummers of all time and you tell him what to play. When has that ever happened before? This is a unique night and one for the memory books," said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey.

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission.

Here's the concert lineup to date:

Steven Page, 1 p.m. August 24, Chevy Court stage

Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. August 24, Chevy Court stage

Chevelle, 8 p.m. August 24, Chevy Park stage

Great White, 6 p.m. August 25, Chevy Court stage

The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. August 25, Chevy Park stage

Jeff Rosenstock, 1 p.m. August 26, Chevy Court stage

Niko Moon, 6 p.m. August 26, Chevy Court stage

TLC, 8 p.m. August 26, Chevy Park stage

Tesla, 6 p.m. August 27, Chevy Court stage

Foreigner, 8 p.m. August 28, Chevy Park stage

Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. August 29, Chevy Court stage

Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. August 29, Chevy Park stage

Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone, 1 p.m. August 30, Chevy Court stage

Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, 6 p.m. August 30, Chevy Court stage

Boy George & Culture Club, 8 p.m. August 30, Chevy Park stage

38 Special, 6 p.m., August 31, Chevy Court stage

Nelly, 8 p.m. August 31, Chevy Park stage

Alex Miller, 1 p.m., September 1, Chevy Court stage

Riley Green, 8 p.m. September 1, Chevy Park stage

Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. September 2, Chevy Court stage

Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. September 2, Chevy Court stage

24KGoldn, 8 p.m. September 2, Chevy Park stage

COIN, 2 p.m. September 3, Chevy Park stage

Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. September 3, Chevy Park stage

Midnight Star (Headlining Annual FunkFest), 8:30 p.m. Chevy Court stage

City Girls, 8 p.m. September 4, Chevy Park stage

Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band, 1 p.m., Chevy Park stage

Night Ranger, 4 p.m. September 5, Chevy Court stage

Dire Straits Legacy, 6 p.m. September 5, Chevy Park stage

The Great New York State Fair run August 24 through Labor Day, September 5.

For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit nysfair.ny.gov.

